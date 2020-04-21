Some 5G iPhones and a new larger iPhone SE model could be delayed

Some of Apple’s iPhones rumored to launch in the fall and a larger iPhone SE model apparently slated for 2021 could be delayed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors).

This fall, Apple is rumored to launch as many as four iPhones that support 5G, and Kuo says the iPhones that support the faster mmWave 5G have a “potential delay risk,” according to MacRumors. In addition, mass production of the rumored 6.7-inch iPhone could be delayed until October, reports Kuo, which would mean that model would release later than the typical iPhone launch timeframe of September.

However, it’s not unprecedented for Apple to stagger its fall iPhone releases. For example, in 2017, iPhone X was released in November, weeks after the other iPhone models, and 2018’s iPhone XR was released in October instead of September. The rumored 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones are expected to go into mass production in September, says Kuo.

Apple’s successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to have a new design with flat sides and will likely have a smaller notch.

Additionally, Kuo also says Apple is likely delaying the release of a larger iPhone SE from the first half of 2021 to the second half of 2021, according to MacRumors. That model will reportedly have a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch full-screen design, but instead of using Face ID for biometric verification, it will use a Touch ID sensor that’s integrated into the power button, Kuo said in a December report — similar to the newly unveiled iPhone SE that Apple announced earlier this month.

9to5Mac found evidence of a 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone in iOS 14 code in March. But when Apple announced the second-generation iPhone SE last week, it only showed off a 4.7-inch version, so the specific feature set, design, and potential launch date of this rumored 5.5-inch phone remains a mystery.