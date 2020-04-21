Google is rolling out a ‘Hey Google’ sensitivity feature for smart devices

Google is starting to “roll out gradually” a feature allowing you to customize voice detection sensitivity on Google Assistant devices, a spokesperson confirmed to The Verge.

Although the feature has not been widely released yet, Mishaal Rahman, editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, was able to access the feature by tinkering with the Google Home app’s code, he told The Verge.

Screenshots that Rahman posted to Twitter show the “‘Hey Google’ Sensitivity” feature displaying a slider that allows you to increase or reduce the sensitivity with which Google Assistant devices pick up the command “Hey Google.”

Last September, Google confirmed there was an update coming that would let you adjust listening sensitivity. The new setting is meant to decrease accidental activations of your Assistant.