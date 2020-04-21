Motorola Edge Plus leak confirms $1,000 price and specs ahead of release date

Motorola is hosting an online event tomorrow, April 22nd, at 12PM ET, and it appears the company will be announcing a new flagship called the Edge Plus at the event, according to a now-pulled blog post spotted by Droid Life. The information Droid Life grabbed from the post seemingly confirms many of the rumored specs about the phone.

The Edge Plus, which reportedly costs $1,000, will apparently have a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Previous leaks for the phone showed that the screen curves over the edges, and you’ll be able to tap the edge to call up app shortcuts, according to Droid Life. You may also be able to turn off those edges entirely if you want.

The Edge Plus will have a Snapdragon 865 and a triple-lens back camera setup

Motorola’s new flagship will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 256GB of storage, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery, reports Droid Life. For cameras, the Edge Plus apparently has a triple-lens back camera setup, with a 108-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 25-megapixel front camera. The phone reportedly supports Bluetooth 5.1 and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Edge Plus will also be an exclusive on Verizon, according to Droid Life, and there apparently won’t be an unlocked version of the phone. It’ll also apparently support Verizon’s mmWave 5G network, which promises faster speeds than sub-6GHz 5G, as long as you can find a place that’s actually covered by mmWave 5G.

Motorola is also expected to announce a less powerful phone called the Edge. That phone apparently has a 64-megapixel main camera, according to XDA-Developers.