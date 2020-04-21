Patreon lays off 13 percent of its staff

Patreon has laid off 30 employees, or 13 percent of the company’s staff, due to economic difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, as first reported by TechCrunch on Tuesday.

“It is unclear how long this economic uncertainty will last and therefore, to prepare accordingly, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with 13 percent of Patreon’s workforce,” Patreon said in a statement to The Verge.

The company also said that “in March alone, we onboarded 50,000 new creators to the platform of which the average income was 60% higher than previous months.” However, the company has seen a “slightly higher” rate of patron subscriptions being deleted, with “some” patrons reporting COVID-19 as the reason for the deletion, it said in a March 25th blog post.

Patreon is not the only crowdfunding platform experiencing hardships — Kickstarter’s CEO Aziz Hasan announced the company would be discussing “potential layoffs” with Kickstarter’s union organizers in a memo sent yesterday. The number of live projects on Kickstarter is down by about 35 percent from what it was at this time last year, Hasan said in the memo.

Here is Patreon’s statement about the layoffs: