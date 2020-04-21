Zoom will soon let you report meeting participants to help bust Zoombombers

Zoom is adding a way for hosts to report meeting participants, according to the app’s release notes published on April 19th (via PC Mag). In theory, that could help the company track down trolls that take over Zoom calls and share inappropriate material, a practice more colloquially known as “Zoombombing.” Zoom says the reporting feature will be available in an update that’s scheduled to release on Sunday, April 26th.

“This feature will generate a report which will be sent to the Zoom Trust and Safety team to evaluate any misuse of the platform and block a user if necessary,” Zoom said in the update notes. Account owners and admins will be able to turn on the setting. Zoom declined to comment when The Verge asked for more details about the policy.

As Zoom usage has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform has become a potential target for pranks and harassment through methods like Zoombombing. To help prevent Zoombombing, the company turned on passwords and waiting rooms for meetings by default for free users and for users with a single license on Zoom’s cheapest paid tier on April 5th.

Zoom also removed Meeting IDs from meeting title bars on April 8th — before then, sharing screenshots of meetings on social media could expose that Meeting ID and potentially let people to join your meeting uninvited. Federal prosecutors have also warned that there could be significant legal implications for Zoombombing.