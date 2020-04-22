Call of Duty: Mobile is getting an esports tournament with $1 million in prizes

Call of Duty: Mobile has quickly grown to become one of the biggest games in the world, and soon it will have a competitive tournament to match. Today, Activision revealed the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament, a lengthy esports tournament that features more than $1 million in total prizes, which include both cash and in-game cosmetics.

Online qualifiers for the tournament kick off on April 30th and will run through May 24th, after which the tournament will begin. Details — like the structure of the tournament, how prizes will work, and where fans can watch — are slight at the moment, but you can find out how to qualify here.

The free-to-play, mobile Call of Duty spinoff became a breakout hit last year, racking up a staggering 100 million downloads in its first week of availability. And while mobile titles are far from a major force in esports, other big games have made similar forays into the field, including PUBG Mobile and Supercell titles like Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

Meanwhile, esports continues to push forward during the ongoing pandemic, with the Call of Duty League recently restarting as an online competition and other major esports finding ways to operate while staff and players are stuck working from home.