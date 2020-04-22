AT&T adds 5G to 90 new markets, nearly doubling its coverage

AT&T is nearly doubling the number of markets in which it offers its 5G network, with coverage in 90 new areas starting today. The new additions bring AT&T’s total number up to over 190 markets covering more than 120 million people.

A quick recap of AT&T’s different 5G brands: 5G E — really just upgraded LTE

5G — uses low-band 850MHz spectrum technology, similar to T-Mobile’s 600MHz network, which will comprise the bulk of the carrier’s 5G network across the US

5G Plus — mmWave 5G, based in high-band radio frequencies

New cities on the list include Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, Seattle, and Madison. For the full list, check out AT&T’s announcement here. For now, the new cities are just getting access to AT&T’s low-band 850MHz network, not its faster (but shorter-range) mmWave network.

AT&T’s low-band 5G network launched in December 2019, and it has been steadily expanding since then, although today’s news marks the biggest expansion for the network so far. AT&T’s mmWave network — which launched for consumer access back in March alongside the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra — hasn’t seen nearly the same rate of expansion, though, offering coverage in parts of 35 cities.