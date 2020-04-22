AT&T adds 5G to 90 new markets, nearly doubling its coverage

AT&T is nearly doubling the number of markets in which it offers its 5G network, with coverage in 90 new areas starting today. The new additions bring AT&T’s total number up to over 190 markets covering more than 120 million people.
New cities on the list include Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, Seattle, and Madison. For the full list, check out AT&T’s announcement here. For now, the new cities are just getting access to AT&T’s low-band 850MHz network, not its faster (but shorter-range) mmWave network.
AT&T’s low-band 5G network launched in December 2019, and it has been steadily expanding since then, although today’s news marks the biggest expansion for the network so far. AT&T’s mmWave network — which launched for consumer access back in March alongside the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra — hasn’t seen nearly the same rate of expansion, though, offering coverage in parts of 35 cities.
