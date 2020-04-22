Facebook will start telling you where page posts are coming from

Facebook says today, it’s going to display the location of “high-reach” Facebook pages and Instagram accounts on every post the owners share in order to give people “more information to help them gauge the reliability and authenticity of the content they see in their feeds.” The company didn’t say what it considers a high-reach page or account.

The change is first coming to accounts based outside of the US that reach large audiences primarily in the US. The company says the feature is aimed at keeping election messaging honest.

“These changes are part of our broader efforts to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so people can make more informed decisions about the posts they read, trust and share,” the company says.

Facebook has taken a number of steps to try to ensure election security and prevent misinformation on its platform since the 2016 US presidential election. Last year, it introduced new tools, such as Facebook Protect, a set of enhanced security measures for the accounts of candidates and their campaign workers. It also started labeling false posts and it removed four networks of accounts based in Iran and Russia that Facebook said misled users about their identities and posted inflammatory political news.

While this most recent change might not actually impact content that’s already been posted, it’ll likely give people more insight into how someone’s location might affect what they share.