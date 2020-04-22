Verizon extends 15GB of extra data deal to customers through May

Verizon announced today that it’s extending its pledge to provide an additional 15GB of high-speed data to customers with a wireless plan through May 31st due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Verizon notes that customers will not have to perform an additional action to opt into the extended offer as it intends to automatically add the additional data to both consumer and small business accounts. Verizon is not waiving data caps, though, so if you max out your data plan, your internet speeds can still be reduced. In late March, Verizon announced it would provide additional data to mobile customers at no extra cost through April 30th.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the world, many communications companies have made pledges to provide ways for its customers to stay connected with no additional fees. AT&T added extra data to its customer’s plans and waived some late payment fees, and T-Mobile removed data caps entirely for its customers for 60 days, while also throwing in 20GB of additional hotspot data. Earlier this month, Google temporarily doubled the data limit for Fi customers to 30GB.