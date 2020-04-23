Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

Microsoft is bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to its Xbox Game Pass subscription for Xbox One consoles. It’s a big addition that will see subscribers gain access to the action-adventure game on May 7th. While Red Dead Redemption 2 is arriving on Xbox Game Pass, Grand Theft Auto V will be disappearing at the same time, so fans have until May 7th to play Rockstar Games’ other hugely popular game.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can pre-download Red Dead Redemption 2 using the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, ready for when it’s available next month. Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Game Pass will also include free access to the shared world of Red Dead Online. While the PC variant launched in November, Red Dead Redemption 2 will only be available as part of Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One consoles.

Microsoft is still offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which combines Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, for an initial $1 offer for the first month. Xbox Game Pass is typically $9.99 per month, or the Ultimate version (with Xbox Live Gold) is $14.99 per month.