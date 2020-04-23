The Mandalorian’s stunning set and technology get explored in first trailer for Disney Plus docuseries

The Mandalorian’s second season is still a few months away, but a new trailer for Disney Plus’ eight-part documentary series on the making of season 1 promises to fill the gap.

Each episode of the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will focus on a different aspect of the show, ranging from behind-the-scenes, never-before-seen clips, roundtable interviews with the cast and directors behind each episode, and in-depth looks at the technology and props used. In the trailer above, co-creator and co-writer Jon Favreau is seen leading a number of said roundtables as well as explaining how they shot certain scenes. Unlike most genre films and TV shows today, The Mandalorian didn’t rely solely on CGI to make certain scenes happen, and that process is explored at length in the documentary.

Fans of Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian’s breakout star, should also be pleased. There seems to be quite a bit of time dedicated to exploring the character. At one moment in the trailer, director Deborah Chow talks about iconic director Werner Herzog’s connection to the Baby Yoda puppet.

“It was one of the weirdest and best things that ever happened with Werner,” Chow says in the trailer, talking to Favreau, Taika Waititi, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, and Bryce Dallas Howard. “He was acting against the baby, and he started directing the baby directly. I’m trying to direct Werner, who’s now directing the puppet. He was telling us we had to commit to the magic, make them use the puppet.”

While Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian seems like it’ll have the kind of information diehard Star Wars fans will love, the series also helps Disney with an ongoing issue it’s facing with its streaming platform: a lack of new content. Like every other company, Disney’s faced tremendous impact from the pandemic. Production has shut down on all of its shows, and upcoming Disney Plus series (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for example) are reportedly affected.

It’s unclear if The Mandalorian’s second season will be ready in time for its October release date, but the series is reportedly fully shot. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on May 4th, with episodes releasing weekly.