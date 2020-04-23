Porsche unveils CarPlay-compatible radios for its classic cars

Porsche is introducing new head units that combine vintage design with more modern conveniences, like high-resolution touchscreens, Bluetooth, DAB+, and Apple CarPlay.

There are two versions available: one with single-DIN dimensions and a 3.5-inch display for classic cars with smaller radio slots and one with a double-DIN slot and a seven-inch display for the automaker’s 996 and 986 models. The German automaker says the new head units, dubbed “Porsche Classic Communication Management,” are compatible with a wide variety of models from the 1960s up until the 1990s.

There’s also a USB port alongside auxiliary connectivity and an SD card slot. But lest you think a touchscreen on a vintage dashboard will stick out like a sore thumb, Porsche is also including a few retro touches like a pair of rotary knobs and six integrated buttons.

According to Porsche:

The PCCM blends harmoniously into the dashboard of Porsche classic cars thanks to the black surface finish and the shape of the knobs. It features the Porsche logo and is suitable for the sports car generations between the first 911 models of the 1960s and the last 911 with air cooling from the start of the 1990s (993 model series).

As far as pricing, these new head units don’t come cheap. The single-DIN variant will retail for $1,556.74 (€1,439.89) and the double-DIN model for $1,736.33 (€1,606).

While there are a variety of aftermarket head units that are CarPlay-compatible, Porsche’s approach to blend it with a more retro design is certainly unique. It will be interesting to see if other automakers follow suit, especially as demand for infotainment systems that match smartphones’ operating systems continues to grow.