Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro is covered under AppleCare Plus

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro is a pretty expensive accessory — the 11-inch version costs $299, while the 12.9-inch version costs $349 — but if you have AppleCare Plus coverage for your iPad Pro, that coverage extends to the Magic Keyboard (via 9to5Mac).

If you have AppleCare Plus on your iPad Pro, you’ll only have to pay a $29 service fee for repairs on your Magic Keyboard. Here is the specific policy in full, straight from Apple:

AppleCare+ extends your iPad, Apple Pencil, and Apple‑branded iPad keyboard coverage and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months. Each incident is subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil or Apple‑branded iPad keyboard, plus applicable tax.

However, if you want AppleCare Plus for your iPad Pro (and, by extension, for an Apple-branded keyboard and / or an Apple Pencil), you’ll have to buy that coverage within 60 days of buying your iPad. And AppleCare Plus isn’t cheap: it costs $5.99 per month over the 24-month policy, or you can buy it for $129 up front. But if your Magic Keyboard gets damaged, paying $129 for AppleCare Plus and $29 service fee for a repair costs a lot less than having to buy an entirely new Magic Keyboard.

If you bought the original iPad Pro and AppleCare Plus on the tablet’s November 7th, 2018, release date, and you also recently bought a Magic Keyboard, which went on sale last week, that means your Magic Keyboard will be covered by AppleCare Plus for about six more months.

My colleague Dieter Bohn reviewed the Magic Keyboard earlier this week, and he found that it was a very good, if expensive, way to use your iPad Pro like a laptop.