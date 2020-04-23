Avatar: The Last Airbender is hitting Netflix on May 15th

All three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be hitting Netflix in the US on May 15th, the streaming platform announced today. The beloved animated show follows the adventures of Aang, the show’s namesake Avatar, as he masters the elements of water, earth, fire, and air and helps stop the Fire Nation’s war against the world. It originally aired on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008.

It’s not Netflix’s first connection to Avatar — the streaming service is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the show (which will hopefully be better than the M. Night Shyamalan movie version), and Netflix’s The Dragon Prince, which was co-created by Avatar: The Last Airbender screenwriter Aaron Ehasz.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. All three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are coming to Netflix in the US on May 15th. pic.twitter.com/RCKylFYknA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

Earlier today, Netflix announced it would be the exclusive home for new episodes of the Pokémon animated series. Netflix has been upping its investment in animation and children’s content to compete with other popular streaming platforms for kids such as Disney Plus and YouTube.

Netflix also snagged the rights to stream 21 Studio Ghibli movies outside North America earlier this year. However, if you want to watch those legendary feature films in the US, you’ll have to subscribe to WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max, which launches on May 27th.