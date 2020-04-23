Travis Scott’s first Fortnite concert was surreal and spectacular

If there’s one thing you can say about Fortnite’s live events, it’s that they keep getting more ambitious. From the original rocket launch to the mech vs. kaiju battle to the black hole that wiped out an entire island, each new event is more elaborate than the last. Now we can say the same is true of the concerts. Last year’s Marshmello show was an exciting, dynamic example of what a virtual concert could look like. This week’s Travis Scott performance blew it out of the water.

Epic had been setting the stage for the concert since last weekend — literally. Over the last few days players could see a stage being constructed at the Sweaty Sands beach, and it grew more complete as the days passed. There was a black stage on top of the water, and multiple gold, inflatable Travis Scott heads around it.

As with past events, the pre-show was a bloodbath, with players killing each other to kill some time. (Thankfully, respawns were in place.) When the show started, players could see a strange planet-like object floating towards them on a circular screen; when it got close enough, everything blew up and the performance started properly.

Really, the entire Fortnite island was the stage. During the opening song a giant Scott stomped around the island, while players could run across the water to catch a glimpse. As the tracks changed, so did the visuals. At one point everything was fiery and Scott turned into a cyborg; later it looked like everyone had been transported to Tron. When “Highest in the Room” came on, the crowd was submerged underwater, along with a giant spaceman. There were rollercoasters and psychedelic effects and at the end players were literally flying around the planet.

The set was short, lasting around 15 minutes. But what I loved was that it was the kind of experience that could only exist in a virtual space like this. Yes, live concerts have become more elaborate, as anyone who has been to an IRL Travis Scott arena show can attest. But they don’t let you float through the air while a Godzilla-sized rapper walks across an ocean.

Epic also appears to have learned some lessons from past events and concerts. For one, once the show started the game’s UI was automatically turned off, letting you get a better view of the trippy visuals. The developer also limited the emotes players could use to keep things on brand. I couldn’t do a kitty dance or anything silly; instead I could headbang or rage with a fiery microphone stand. In a nice touch, you didn’t have to actually own those emotes to use them during the concert.

Perhaps the smartest thing Epic did was make this a tour instead of a concert. Whereas all previous Fortnite events were one-offs, the Scott concert I attended was the first of five. If you missed it, there are plenty of other chances to get in. (For more on how to watch, check out our guide.) It opens up the event to a larger audience around the world.

Last year’s Marshmello concert was a huge success; more than 10 million people attended, according to Epic, making it Fortnite’s largest ever event. With multiple shows, a more elaborate performance, a bigger name performer, and a captive audience stuck inside with nothing to do, Travis Scott’s virtual tour has the potential to top that. The question, really, is how much more surreal Epic can make its next digital concert series.