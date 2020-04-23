Parks and Recreation is returning next week for a half-hour charity special on NBC

NBC’s Parks and Recreation will be returning for a half-hour scripted special next week to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, NBC announced today (via The Hollywood Reporter). The special is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 30th at 8:30PM ET / PT.

The episode follows series protagonist Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, and her efforts to “stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing,” according to NBC.

Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta are all set to appear as their original characters, and “several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in,” says NBC. The special will be “all shot from our homes,” Poehler said in a promotional video.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said executive producer Michael Schur in a statement. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”