Vergecast: reviews of Apple’s iPhone SE, Magic Keyboard, and Logitech’s Combo Touch

Last week, we saw Apple announce an addition to its smartphone lineup as well as a new keyboard case for the iPad Pro. This week on The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay, Dieter, and Paul discuss The Verge’s reviews of those products: the new iPhone SE and the Magic Keyboard.
Starting at $399, the iPhone SE joins a group of smartphones in a competitive price range far below flagship phones. Does spending less still get you a satisfactory iPhone experience?
In addition to the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, Logitech released a keyboard case for the rest of the iPad lineup. How do the two cases compare in affordability, durability, and design?
There’s a whole bunch of other news sprinkled throughout the show — like Paul’s weekly segment “Tap me on the shoulder”, a bunch of spectrum opening up for Wi-Fi, and an update on the tech world’s response to COVID-19. You can listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
Stories discussed this week:
- Google is now listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results
- CEOs sticking with Trump’s ‘open the economy’ group after he tweets call to ‘liberate’ states
- Bill Gates says countries will probably use interviews and databases to track the coronavirus
- Bill Gates is now the leading target for coronavirus conspiracies, says report
- Connecticut suburb deploys ‘pandemic drones’ to try to enforce social distancing
- Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot is helping hospitals remotely treat coronavirus patients
- The jury is still out on Zoom trials
- Marco Polo has been around for years, but it’s blowing up amid the pandemic
- Lo-fi beats to quarantine to are booming on YouTube
- Apps aren’t a reliable way to measure blood oxygen levels
- First at-home COVID-19 testing kit authorized by the FDA
- iPhone SE review
- Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro review: the best way to turn an iPad into a laptop
- Logitech Combo Touch review
- Microsoft prepares to launch Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2
- Apple will reportedly use 12-core 5nm ARM processor in a 2021 Mac
- LG V60 Dual Screen review: V for versatility
- Motorola returns to flagship phones with the Edge Plus
- Wi-Fi is getting its biggest upgrade in 20 years
- Snapchat use is, predictably, way up with everyone home and staring at screens
- Netflix adds 15 million subscribers as people stream more than ever, but warns about tough road ahead
- Netflix says Tiger King is as popular as Stranger Things
- HBO Max will launch on May 27th
- Fandango just purchased Vudu from Walmart to better compete against Amazon, iTunes
- Sonos launches its own streaming radio service
- Samsung smart TVs are getting an Apple Music app
- Google Duo video calls are about to look a whole lot better
