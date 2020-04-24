Vergecast: reviews of Apple’s iPhone SE, Magic Keyboard, and Logitech’s Combo Touch

Last week, we saw Apple announce an addition to its smartphone lineup as well as a new keyboard case for the iPad Pro. This week on The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay, Dieter, and Paul discuss The Verge’s reviews of those products: the new iPhone SE and the Magic Keyboard.

Starting at $399, the iPhone SE joins a group of smartphones in a competitive price range far below flagship phones. Does spending less still get you a satisfactory iPhone experience?

In addition to the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, Logitech released a keyboard case for the rest of the iPad lineup. How do the two cases compare in affordability, durability, and design?

There’s a whole bunch of other news sprinkled throughout the show — like Paul’s weekly segment “Tap me on the shoulder”, a bunch of spectrum opening up for Wi-Fi, and an update on the tech world’s response to COVID-19. You can listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

