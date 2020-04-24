Samsung and Google are offering free phone repairs to health care workers through June 30th

Samsung and Google are offering free phone repairs to health care workers and first responders to help support those frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 (via 9to5Google). The two companies are offering the repairs in partnership with phone repair company uBreakiFix.

Samsung’s program, called “Free Repairs for The Frontline,” will “provide free repair services for Samsung smartphones, including cracked screen and battery replacement, to all first responders and healthcare professionals through June 30,” the company says. If you’re eligible, you’ll just need to visit a uBreakiFix location or mail in your Galaxy phone to get the free repair. Samsung is also offering a 30 percent discount off any purchase at Samsung.com to first responders and health care professionals.

The free Pixel repair program is similar to Samsung’s. “An emergency responder or healthcare professional with a Google Pixel smartphone can present his or her ID badge at any of uBreakiFix’s more than 500 participating U.S. locations to receive one free repair, regardless of the device model or type of damage,” according to a uBreakiFix press release. This program also lasts through June 30th.

uBreakiFix also offers curbside service and at-home repairs to help maintain social distancing and has implemented more stringent cleaning and safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.