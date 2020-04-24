OnePlus lays off employees in Europe less than two weeks after OnePlus 8 launch

OnePlus launched its latest flagship phones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, less than two weeks ago, but the Chinese phone maker is now laying off employees in regional offices throughout Europe, according to a report from Engadget.

It does not appear that the layoffs are coronavirus-related; rather, OnePlus appears to be dramatically downsizing offices in UK, France and Germany, with reductions in headcount as high as 80 percent for some offices. In some offices, there are just three employees, the report says.

It does not appear to be related to the coronavirus

Engadget reports that offices in Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands were not affected, as OnePlus sees those areas as more promising growth markets. As such, Helsinki is now going to be the new European HQ for OnePlus, the report states, with the prior operation being based mostly in London.

This may have been a long time coming; new OnePlus 8 models in the UK can only be bought from one carrier, the international provider Three (although unlocked models bough from the company itself will still work on carriers like EE and O2). OnePlus does not appear to have strategic relationships with other carriers that operate in the UK for the OnePlus 8 line or upcoming models.

“Europe is a very important market for us and has been since the beginning of OnePlus,” a company spokesperson told Engadget. “We’re doing some strategic restructuring in Europe, and in fact are even hiring in the region.”