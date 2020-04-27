British cinema chain to deliver film snacks via Uber Eats

British cinema chain Curzon is partnering with Uber Eats to offer a selection of snacks from its concessions stand for your home movie night. The limited edition home cinema bundle consists of Curzon’s sweet popcorn, a gourmet hot dog, and selection of other movie snacks, like a salt-and-pepper nut mix and a Negroni slushie, according to The Evening Standard.

The kit, which also includes a cushion that doubles as a cup holder and a “Please turn off your mobile phone” door sign, is reportedly worth £35. But you’ll be able to grab it starting this Saturday for just its £3.50 delivery fee using the code “HOMECINEMA”. You’ll also get a voucher for 50 percent off a film streamed from the In Cinemas Now section of Curzon’s Home Cinema streaming platform. The deal is available exclusively in London when you place your order through the Uber Eats app.

Use the offer code “HOMECINEMA” to pay just £3.50 for delivery

Like many other industries, cinemas have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, as physical locations have had to close and films have had to be released digitally rather than theatrically. Curzon is in a different position than many other UK cinema chains since it has its own streaming service, Curzon Home Cinema, which it launched in 2010. But the closure of its physical locations will have still been a blow for the company.

If you’re planning to take advantage of this limited time offer, then you can do so starting this Saturday. If you do, we’d encourage you to tip your delivery driver a little more than usual. It’s not easy making deliveries during a pandemic, and with the offer code, you’re getting a pretty sweet deal either way.