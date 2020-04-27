The Last of Us Part II will now launch on June 19th

Sony announced today that Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II will now be released on June 19th. Earlier this month, Sony had said that the PlayStation 4 exclusive would be delayed “until further notice” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the game had been scheduled to release on May 29th (which was also a delayed release date).

“As we begin to see an ease in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on June 19,” said Hermen Hulst, Sony’s head of worldwide studios, in a statement.

If you’re anticipating The Last of Us Part II, you should be aware that massive spoilers and clips from the game reportedly leaked over the weekend. We are not linking to coverage of the leaks in case you want to avoid spoilers.

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ will now be released on July 17th

Sony also announced that Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch’s upcoming action-adventure PS4 exclusive that takes place in feudal Japan, will be released on July 17th, a small delay from its original June 26th launch.

“There are a few finishing touches to apply and bugs to squash — so we’ll put these extra couple weeks to good use,” Sucker Punch said in a tweet.