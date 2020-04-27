WarnerMedia expands free HBO Max deal to HBO subscribers who pay through Apple’s services

WarnerMedia and Apple have reached a deal that will give free HBO Max access to existing HBO customers who subscribe to the service through Apple. Free access begins when the new streaming service launches on May 27th, via Deadline.

It’s a change from the original announcement, where AT&T — which owns WarnerMedia, and by extension, HBO Max — said that only customers who subscribe through hbonow.com and are billed directly by HBO would get the free upgrade.

Apple gets in on free HBO Max for current HBO subscribers

The deal includes both customers who subscribe to HBO Now through an App Store in-app purchase on the iOS version of the streaming app, as well as subscribers to HBO through the Apple TV app’s “Channels” feature.

As part of the agreement, HBO Max will integrate into the Apple TV app when it comes to suggesting content and will offer the option for new subscribers to enroll through Apple’s store — just like with HBO Now.

The new deal appears to apply just to Apple customers, meaning that anyone who subscribes to HBO through a different means — like Amazon Prime — won’t get HBO Max for free, at least for now.