Netflix’s new Michelle Obama documentary arrives May 6th

Netflix announced today that a new documentary about former first lady Michelle Obama will be available on the streaming service starting Wednesday, May 6th. The documentary is called Becoming, which is the same title as her memoir released in 2018. Becoming will cover some history of Obama’s life from the memoir, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and give a behind-the-scenes look at experiences from her 34-city book tour.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” said Obama in a statement. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

You can watch a trailer for the new documentary right here:

Michelle and President Barack Obama signed a multiyear agreement with Netflix in May 2018 to create “a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries, and features” from their production company, Higher Ground Productions. The Obamas signed a deal with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform in June 2019.