Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast extend policies to waive late fees due to the pandemic through June 30th

AT&T, Comcast, Cox, and Verizon have all extended their policies to not charge late fees or cancel service for customers and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through June 30th. Virtually every major US broadband and telecom company had committed to waiving late fees and not canceling service for 60 days in mid-March, and now some of those policies are being extended.

If you are unable to pay your bill due to the pandemic, though, you’ll likely have to tell the company that your service is with that you’re experiencing hardships and need more time to pay. Here are links with information on how to do that for AT&T, Comcast, or Verizon.

Verizon said last week that it would continue to offer an additional 15GB of data to wireless customers through May 31st.

Update April 27th, 6:48PM ET: AT&T, Comcast, and Cox have all extended their policies to June 30th.