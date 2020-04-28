Faze Clan launches new studio for original film and TV projects

Faze Clan is expanding beyond platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Today the esports and lifestyle company announced the launch of Faze Studios, alongside producer Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 platform, with the goal of producing original film and TV projects. No specific shows or movies were announced, but Faze says that “the original content will align with Faze Clan’s brand ethos as a powerful lifestyle and cultural driver.”

Faze is best known as an esports and content brand, filled with some of the most popular YouTube stars and professional gamers around, while also making a name in the streetwear space with limited-edition drops. More recently, Faze has expanded in more mainstream directions. That includes the launch of a Quibi reality show, partnering with soccer powerhouse Manchester City, and signing hip-hop stars like Lil Yachty. When rapper Offset invested in Faze last year, he told The Verge it was because “the actual players, they’re like rock stars.”

Sugar, meanwhile, is best known for producing shows like Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Dickinson on Apple TV Plus. “I have always been drawn to the gaming world because of the way it brings people together, even from isolation,” Sugar said in a statement. “Faze Clan fills a unique void in the content world, and with their immense reach and captive audience, they have grown into ambassadors of culture and the voice of a generation.”