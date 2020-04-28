TikTok’s latest stickers let you donate to charity

TikTok creators can now add Donation Stickers to their videos and live streams to encourage followers to donate to charitable causes during the coronavirus pandemic, the company has announced. Once added, users can tap the stickers to instantly be taken to a donation page within the app where they can add credit card details and the donation amount. TikTok says it will match the first $10 million donated globally until May 27th.

The list of charities includes the CDC Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and the James Beard Foundation in the US, and the British Red Cross and Help Musicians in the UK. TikTok says it tried to choose charities that help the kinds of communities that use its service, and that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The CDC Foundation and Meals on Wheels are among the charities

Although the initial list of charities is focused on those whose work is important during the COVID-19 pandemic, TikTok says its donation stickers will be an ongoing, permanent feature in the app. The stickers are currently available in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy.

TikTok isn’t the first social network to have added charity donation stickers. Last year Facebook and Instagram added similar features to their stories features. Instagram also added the option for nonprofit businesses to add donation buttons to their pages if they want a more permanent option.

If you want to add a donation sticker to your own TikTok video, you can do so by tapping on the COVID-19 Donation sticker in the editing page. You’ll then need to pick an organization before you can add the sticker to your video. TikTok says it will automatically add the #doubleyourimpact hashtag to any videos that use the stickers. Users have to be over 18 to donate.