WhatsApp ups limit on video calls to eight people

WhatsApp video calls can now include up to eight people instead of just four. In order to reach the new upper limit, everyone on the call will need to be running the updated version of the app. To start a group video call, you can either initiate the call directly from a group chat or add extra people manually after starting a one-on-one call. WhatsApp’s site notes that its video calls are end-to-end encrypted.

For those keeping track, WhatsApp’s new limit compares to the 12-person limit that was recently introduced for Google Duo. Meanwhile, Apple’s FaceTime supports 32, Houseparty supports eight, Skype and Facebook’s new Messenger Rooms service support 50, and Zoom’s free tier supports 100.

The new upper limit is available now on iOS, but it doesn’t appear to be available from the Google Play Store just yet. If you’re an impatient Android user, then MSPowerUser reports that you can grab the updated APK directly from WhatsApp’s website.