Apple Support app updated with dark mode and a new UI

The Apple Support app has been updated to version 4.0 and now has dark mode, an updated user interface, and offers support for Apple services and subscriptions (via 9to5Mac).

In a few minutes of playing around with it, the updated app has been pretty easy to navigate, and the dark mode looks good, in my opinion. Here are some screenshots of what the new interface looks like, with dark mode turned on:

Grid View





And here are the full patch notes for version 4.0, from Apple:

All new customized user interface, including dark mode support

Get smarter solutions for even more topics using guided, step-by-step troubleshooting

It’s now easier to find support for all of your Apple services and subscriptions

New and improved chat and call experiences

Apple introduced the Apple Support app in the US in December 2016 as a dedicated support hub for your Apple products and as a place to let you discuss and schedule repairs for your products with Apple. You can download the Apple Support app from the App Store for free.