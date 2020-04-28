Orange Is The New Black creators will lead new remotely produced ‘Social Distance’ show

Netflix has announced that the creative team behind Orange Is The New Black has created a new series centered around social distancing.

The show, called Social Distance, will be scripted, produced, and directed remotely, according to a statement from the executive producers. The cast will act and film themselves in their homes.

Social Distance’s executive producers include Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan, as well as Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, Diego Velasco, and Hilary Weisman Graham. Velasco, who directed an episode of Orange Is The New Black, will direct Social Distance, and Graham, who wrote for the series, will serve as showrunner.

The creative team behind Orange Is the New Black have created Social Distance, a new anthology series about the experience of living in social distance. The series will be scripted and shot with crews working remotely and talent will film themselves.



A note from the EP’s pic.twitter.com/w5LYPEGtRa — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 28, 2020

Social Distance will be an anthology series, meaning each episode will present a different story and a different set of characters.

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance. We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together,” the statement reads.

“The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel close to one another.”

The announcement did not include many details, including a potential cast or release date.