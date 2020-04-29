Twitch gets an esports directory

Today, Twitch is getting an esports directory because esports are bigger than ever. As the world is largely stuck inside and traditional sports have been canceled, esports have burst onto the proverbial main stage as traditional sports purveyors struggle to figure out what to program. (The most fun example: professional drivers have been racing from their homes in iRacing, the racing simulator, and the races have been broadcast live on NBC and Fox.)

But there is a slight problem: it’s a little hard to keep track of which esports are happening when you sit down to watch them. A directory is an elegant solution to that problem.

Twitch’s offering will have a list of live matches (yes, that means tournaments), a directory of pros, and personalized recommendations of games and tourneys based on your viewing history. (The main directory will also have a sub-directory which will show games with active competitive leagues.)

The point, obviously, is to help fans (and potential fans) stay abreast of what’s happening in the world of esports. Separately, I think it’s a smart thing to do because while YouTube signed both the Overwatch League and the nascent Call of Duty League, Twitch has basically everything else. (Including the pros in those leagues.) Twitch’s esports directory is meant to show fans — and the public — that Twitch is the true home for esports. Savvy.