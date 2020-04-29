TikTok reaches 2 billion downloads

TikTok is seemingly thriving during the global pandemic, and today, analytics platform Sensor Tower reported that the social media platform has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally. It was downloaded 315 million times this quarter alone in the App Store and Google Play combined. Notably, these app download figures don’t account for third-party app stores that are popular in China. Sensor Tower says India, China, and the US are the countries that account for the most downloads. (It’s also worth keeping in mind that downloads don’t indicate active users.)

We’ve reached out to TikTok to confirm or comment on Sensor Tower’s data and will update if we hear back. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if TikTok experienced its biggest growth quarter this year. It’s even a joke on TikTok that millennials are finally all joining the platform because of the pandemic and social distancing. As people have more time on their hands and are bored at home, social networks are experiencing growth, despite advertisers tightening their budgets. Snapchat grew its daily user base by 11 million people this quarter, according to its earnings call, and its competitor Marco Polo also experienced massive growth, with a 745 percent increase in signups during just the week of March 30th. Only TikTok knows its own download and usage numbers, but we expect them all to be up.