Microsoft Teams jumps 70 percent to 75 million daily active users

Microsoft said last month that Teams usage had grown to 44 million daily active users during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s now jumped another 70 percent. During an investor call today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Teams usage has increased to more than 75 million daily active users.

Nadella also provided a new statistic for Teams usage: Microsoft saw 200 million meeting participants in a single day this month. That’s a statistic that Zoom has been using to detail its own impressive growth, and Zoom noted 300 million meeting participants earlier this month.

Zoom has deleted references to 300 million daily users

Zoom has confused the comparisons, though. Zoom originally stated it had “more than 300 million daily users” and that “more than 300 million people around the world are using Zoom during this challenging time.” Zoom later quietly deleted these references from its blog post, and it now only claims “300 million daily Zoom meeting participants.”

The differences are important, as is Zoom’s transparency around them. Daily meeting participants counts multiple meetings, so if you have five Zoom or Teams meetings in a day, then you’re counted five times. Zoom has not yet revealed exact daily active user counts, and it looks like Microsoft could be a lot closer to Zoom usage than many had assumed.

Nadella also noted that two-thirds of Teams users are also interacting with or collaborating with files inside the app and that Microsoft has seen triple the amount of organizations integrating apps with Teams.

Microsoft also has 258 million paid seats for Office 365, which includes access to Microsoft Teams. It’s clear the company still has some way to go to convince its existing Office user base to switch to Teams. Still, nearly 30 percent of its Office 365 paid seats are using Teams already.