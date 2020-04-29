Lime reportedly plans to lay off as many as 100 employees

Lime is planning to lay off between 80 and 100 of its workers, according to Axios, an indication the company has run into financial troubles during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Lime did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Bloomberg also reported that layoffs at Lime could be on the way, saying the cuts may hit staff in both the US and Europe and could affect as many as 190 workers. However, “our understanding is that the number is significantly lower,” Axios reported today. Some employees have already been told they are being let go, Bloomberg said. Bloomberg also reported back in March that Lime was considering laying off between 50 and 70 people.

Lyft, Uber, and Bird have all recently done layoffs

The scooter startup isn’t the only on-demand transportation company to experience challenges during the pandemic — Lyft laid off 17 percent of its workforce earlier today, Uber is reportedly considering cutting up to 20 percent of its staff, and rival scooter company Bird laid off about 30 percent of its staff last month. Lime also laid off 14 percent of its staff and exited 12 markets in January in an effort to help the company achieve profitability.

The scooter startup has acquired the assets of the electric skateboard company Boosted, The Verge reported on April 15th, and Lime bought those assets with more than 61 million shares of the company’s common stock.