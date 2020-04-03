Marvel is making some of its comics free while we’re all stuck inside

Marvel is offering a selection of free comics through its Marvel Unlimited subscription service until May 4th, providing a source of much-needed entertainment for the legions of us currently stuck at home. The comics can be accessed via Marvel Unlimited’s Android or iOS apps, or via its website, without the need to enter any payment info or start a trial subscription.

There’s a good selection of free comics available, and there are some stories in there that you should be familiar with even if — like me — your knowledge of Marvel only extends as far as its cinematic entries. There’s X-Men’s Dark Phoenix Saga, Civil War, and Captain America’s Winter Soldier arc. Here’s the full list:

Avengers vs. X-Men

Civil War

Amazing Spider-Man: Red Goblin

Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol. 1

Thanos Wins by Donny Cates

X-Men Milestones: Dark Phoenix Saga

Avengers: Kree/Skrull War

Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 1: The Final Host

Fantastic Four Vol. 1: Fourever

Black Widow Vol. 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Most Wanted

Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate

Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More

If you want to subscribe and get access to Marvel Unlimited’s 27,000 comic issues, then the service will cost you $9.99 a month. Marvel says that new issues are added every week, although it adds that you’ll generally have to wait around six months after their physical release for them to be available digitally.

Marvel is just the latest company to have made its wares available for free or at a reduced rate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday Audible announced that it would be making the first Harry Potter audiobook free to stream for free, and even Candy Crush Saga is offering free unlimited lives this week.