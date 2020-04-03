Vergecast: Zoom’s privacy concerns, Apple buys Dark Sky, and Sprint is dead

On The Verge’s flagship podcast of working from home, co-hosts of The Vergecast Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller talk to Verge senior editor Tom Warren about the privacy and security backlash that videoconferencing software Zoom is facing after a surge in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. What is Zoom doing to fix these issues to continue its strong lead? Well, I left a hyperlink of the episode here for you to find out.

The crew also looks back at the history of Sprint after it finally merged with T-Mobile. Where did Sprint go wrong, and what’s next for Sprint customers? That information is contained in a podcast app of your choosing.

Here’s what else happens in the show: Paul’s weekly segment “If I were a rich man” updates the keyboard-in-the-front club. Apple bought the weather app Dark Sky and is now allowing in-app rentals on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. At this point, you know how to listen!

Stories discussed in this episode: