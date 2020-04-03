Vergecast: Zoom’s privacy concerns, Apple buys Dark Sky, and Sprint is dead

On The Verge’s flagship podcast of working from home, co-hosts of The Vergecast Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller talk to Verge senior editor Tom Warren about the privacy and security backlash that videoconferencing software Zoom is facing after a surge in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. What is Zoom doing to fix these issues to continue its strong lead? Well, I left a hyperlink of the episode here for you to find out.
The crew also looks back at the history of Sprint after it finally merged with T-Mobile. Where did Sprint go wrong, and what’s next for Sprint customers? That information is contained in a podcast app of your choosing.
Here’s what else happens in the show: Paul’s weekly segment “If I were a rich man” updates the keyboard-in-the-front club. Apple bought the weather app Dark Sky and is now allowing in-app rentals on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. At this point, you know how to listen!
Stories discussed in this episode:
- After walkouts, Amazon pledges temperature checks and masks in all warehouses
- Jeff Bezos’ space company is pressuring employees to launch a tourist rocket during the pandemic
- Zoom is leaking some user information because of an issue with how the app groups contacts
- Zoom faces a privacy and security backlash as it surges in popularity
- Zoom announces 90-day feature freeze to fix privacy and security issues
- Zoom isn’t actually end-to-end encrypted
- Zoom quickly fixes ‘malware-like’ macOS installer with new update
- Microsoft aims to win back consumers with new Microsoft 365 subscriptions
- T-Mobile completes merger with Sprint, John Legere steps down as CEO
- Sprint is dead. Long live Sprint
- What’s next for Sprint customers now that the T-Mobile merger has gone through?
- Asus’ ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is a gaming laptop with two screens
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review: AMD has rewritten the rules
- Apple now lets some video streaming apps bypass the App Store cut
- Amazon Prime Video now allows in-app rentals and purchases on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
- Apple acquires popular weather app Dark Sky and will shut down the Android version
