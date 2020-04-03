Skype creates link-based calling without requiring the app or an account

Skype is trying to make it as easy as possible to use its video calling software. The company announced today that users can now start a video meeting and invite people to it without using the app or even having an account; the process is done completely on the web. People can start a call from here. This feature could give Skype a leg up on some of its competitors, namely Zoom, which has dominated the video calling conversation ever since the pandemic started.

Zoom requires a meeting host to have an account, as well as the app to start a call, although participants don’t need either. Still, Skype has been playing catch-up to Zoom by making its videoconferencing feature more obvious in the app, and now, by smoothing out the process from wanting to start a call to making it happen. My colleague Tom Warren wrote about how Skype ceded this moment to Zoom, which is worth a read. But the company’s not giving up yet and is likely hoping to bring people over to Skype, especially in the midst of Zoom’s latest security and privacy issues.