Facebook’s new tool makes it easy to transfer photos and videos to Google Photos

Facebook is rolling out a new tool today allowing users in the US and Canada to transfer their photos and videos to Google Photos.

The tool can be accessed by heading to your Facebook settings, then heading to the tab that reads “Your Facebook Information.” There you’ll find the option to transfer your photos and videos. You’ll need to connect your Google account before you can transfer your files.

Facebook plans to roll the tool out to more services later this year

The photo transfer tool initially launched in early December last year as part of the Data Transfer Project, with Facebook vowing to expand the tool to more countries in early 2020. As of March, the tool started becoming available around the globe, including countries in Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Facebook said that “in the next couple of months” remaining countries will have access to this tool. Once the tool rolls out globally later this year, Facebook told The Verge that “people will also be able to transfer photos to Microsoft, Apple, Twitter, and other companies that join the Data Transfer Program.”

The Data Transfer Project is a data-sharing initiative that launched in 2018 to help people easily move their data between various online services. The project includes several companies collaborating to shape the “future of portability,” including tech giants Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter. The initiative is still in its early stages, with most of the progress focusing on the back end, though last June, Google teased user-facing projects could roll out soon.