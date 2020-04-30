Watch the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft is adding Vikings to its Assassin series. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, revealed yesterday, is adopting a Norse-inspired setting. The game’s first trailer offers a cinematic look at the game, coming this holiday, and its “heartless, godless barbarians.”

Valhalla stars Eivor, a Viking raider, as he or she (players will be able to chose the gender of their character, as well as customize their look) leads clans “from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England.” From there, players will build settlements through customization and upgrades, while also raiding fortresses and forging alliances. Ubisoft also teases hunting, fish, drinking games, and “verbally devastating rivals through the art of the Viking rap battle.”

Assassin’s Creed has long been built around open-world parkour, but additions like 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have moved the series into new territory. It placed a bigger focus on roleplaying elements and gave players the chance to direct their hero (one of two siblings, dealer’s choice) through branching decisions throughout the game. Combat, once mostly stealth-based, is also deeper and allows for more customization.

Valhalla appears to continue that trend. The game is expected for launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia, as well as Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.