New Surface Headphones spotted with 20 hours of battery life and dial buttons

Microsoft appears to be getting ready to launch Surface Headphones 2. A new Bluetooth SIG listing, spotted by 91 Mobiles, reveals an updated version of Microsoft’s Surface Headphones. The listing says this new model includes 20 hours of battery life (up from 18 hours on the original), Bluetooth 5.0 support, and support for Qualcomm’s aptX codec that delivers high-definition audio.

Interestingly, the listing also states “dial buttons adjust the levels of Noise cancellation to three settings,” which is different from how you adjust the current Surface Headphones. The existing cans include a rotating dial to adjust for 13 different levels of noise cancellation. These new headphones appear to still support the ability to tap and hold to launch a voice assistant, though.

The Bluetooth SIG listing follows a recent Federal Communications Commission filing where Microsoft has requested changes to its Surface Headphones listing. The filing notes “Addition of IMU sensors for better head detection / tracking” and an update to the Bluetooth version.

It’s not clear when we will see updated Surface Headphones, though. Microsoft is expected to launch its Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 devices in May, and we’re still waiting to hear a release date for the delayed Surface Buds.