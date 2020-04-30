Microsoft to demo Xbox Series X games on May 7th

Microsoft is planning to show off some Xbox Series X gameplay next month. The software maker will hold a special Inside Xbox stream on May 7th, with the focus squarely on games for the Xbox Series X. Microsoft’s event will include next-gen gameplay from Microsoft’s “global developers partners,” but Xbox Game Studios games titles will be showcased at a later date.

“So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week,” says Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox games marketing. “Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon!” We’ll likely see more of Microsoft’s own Xbox Series X game plans in June, around the time E3 was supposed to be held.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.



Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

News of Microsoft’s event comes just after Ubisoft revealed its first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The new game in the series is arriving this holiday, complete with Vikings, and will be available on Xbox Series X and PS5. Ubisoft has also confirmed it will be showing gameplay for Valhalla during Microsoft’s event.

Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event will take place on May 7th at 8AM PT / 11AM ET.

Update, April 30th 12:45PM ET: Article updated to include Ubisoft’s confirmation of a gameplay trailer during Microsoft’s event.