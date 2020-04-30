Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds user manual hits the FCC, hinting the launch may be soon

Microsoft delayed its new Surface Earbuds from a 2019 release to spring 2020 in November, and although we’re still waiting to hear exactly when they’ll finally come out, the user manual for the earbuds has hit the FCC. That indicates the wireless earbuds could be coming out soon.

What’s interesting in the manual are the details about the swipe gestures for the big circular touch pads on the Surface Earbuds:

And if you were curious about what the differently sized earbud tips looked like, the manual gives a closer look at those:

The manual also says that the Surface Earbuds will have eight hours of music playback, the charging case can hold up to 16 hours of battery life, and the case will charge over USB-C.

New photos of the Surface Earbuds also appeared from the FCC. We’ve collected a few of those in the gallery below, if you want to take a closer look:

The Surface Earbuds will also have dictation for Office apps. They’ll cost $249.99 when they launch. My colleague Dan Seifert got to try the Surface Earbuds when Microsoft announced them in October, and you can check out his impressions in this video:

In addition to the Surface Earbuds, Microsoft appears to be preparing to launch an updated version of the Surface Headphones with 20 hours of battery life, up from 18 hours on the current model, as well as support for Bluetooth 5.0 and the aptX codec for high-definition audio. The Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 could also be unveiled soon.