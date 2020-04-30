Google Stadia now works on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

Google’s Stadia now runs on the new OnePlus 8 series of smartphones, Google said today in a blog post. Google has slowly made more Android smartphones compatible with Stadia since the service’s launch late last year, and you can now use it on the Pixel 2, 3, and 4 lines of phones; many Samsung Galaxy phones, including the recently-released Galaxy S20 series; Asus’ ROG Phone and ROG Phone II; and the Razer Phone and Razer Phone II.

Google has also added a few other features to the service. If you’re playing Stadia on a Chrome web browser, you can now hear your game’s audio in 5.1 surround sound (though only if you have a Stadia Pro subscription), and the service will display an on-screen keyboard when you’re playing with a Stadia controller but need to input text. Google will also let you capture screenshots and clips when you’re playing a game on Stadia on a mobile device with the Stadia controller.

Earlier this week, Google announced the launch of the battle royale hit PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Stadia and said that several games from EA, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA, and Madden, would be hitting the service later this year.