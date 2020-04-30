GDC’s summer event will be digital only

GDC Summer, an event scheduled after the conference’s cancellation in March, will take place as a fully digital event, organizers announced today. “As so many game developers embrace remote working arrangements and online collaboration, we’re inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection, and will work hard to deliver the high-quality content and networking opportunities GDC attendees have come to expect,” the announcement reads.

The Game Developers Conference is typically held annually in San Francisco. In mid-March, however, as the novel coronavirus began to spread rapidly and many exhibitors began to pull out, organizers decided to postpone the event to the summer. Some talks were hosted in the interim on Twitch.

Over the past few weeks, cities have rapidly had to adjust to the growing impact of the pandemic. Many now have shelter-in-place orders to prevent further spread of the virus. Organizers of events such as E3, San Diego Comic-Con, and QuakeCon, have all canceled their plans. (PAX West organizers, however, say they still plan to hold the convention.)

GDC Summer will take place August 4th through 6th.