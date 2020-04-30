Walmart launches two-hour delivery service for groceries, electronics, and more

Walmart is launching a new delivery service, called Express Delivery, that will get purchased items to a customers’ home in less than two hours, the company announced on Thursday. The new service could be helpful if you need to get items in a hurry while respecting shelter-in-place orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You’ll be able to use Express Delivery for more 160,000 items, including “groceries, everyday essentials, toys and electronics,” Walmart says. Express Delivery will cost $10 in addition to the regular charge for delivery unless you’re a member of the company’s Delivery Unlimited subscription service, in which case you’ll just pay $10 for Express Delivery. (Similar to Amazon Prime, Delivery Unlimited costs $98 annually or $12.95 per month.)

Walmart says it has been piloting Express Delivery in 100 stores since mid-April. The company plans to expand it to nearly 1,000 stores in early May and make it available to nearly 2,000 total stores “in the following weeks.” If Express Delivery is available in your area, you’ll be able to select the option when you check out online, though you’ll need to have at least $30 worth of items in your shopping cart to be able to select any kind of delivery.

“We know our customers’ lives have changed during this pandemic, and so has the way they shop,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement. “We also know when we come out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will call for needing supplies in a hurry. COVID-19 has prompted us to launch Express Delivery even faster so that we’re here for our customers today and in the future.”

Walmart’s Express Delivery option could help the retailer compete with rival Amazon, which has offered two-hour delivery for Amazon Prime members for years through its Amazon Prime Now service. Prime Now launched in 2014 and is available in select markets in the US.