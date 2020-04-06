Asus’ Flip C436 Chromebook with Project Athena is now available, starting at $799

Asus has released its Chromebook Flip C436, a lightweight, premium laptop it previewed at CES in January. As expected, the new 13-inch Flip has a similar magnesium alloy body as its predecessor, the C434, and it weighs in at just 2.58 pounds, according to Asus.

In addition to a 1080p touchscreen display, the C436 has 10th Gen Intel Core processor, with up to 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It has a fingerprint sensor, stylus support, and two USB-C ports as well as a backlit keyboard and a battery that lasts 12 hours, according to the specs. That qualifies it for Intel’s Project Athena (although Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook, another Project Athena laptop, claimed eight hours of battery life, and our reviewer only got a little over four hours on a charge).

As we noted when the C436 was previewed, this latest model is only a slight upgrade over its predecessor, but last year’s C434 was The Verge’s best Chromebook you can buy right now in August.

The new C436 comes in two colors: “transparent silver” and an iridescent “aerogel white.” Pricing starts at $799, and it’s available on Asus’ website and Amazon.