Google updates Pixel 4 with ‘eyes open’ fix for face unlock

Google released an update for the Pixel 4 today requiring users to have their eyes open when using face unlock to open the phone.

The update introduces a “require eyes to be open” feature, which is enabled by default. It offers an extra security measure, but you have the option to disable it in the Pixel 4’s face unlock settings.

The lack of an open-eye detection feature was one of the biggest criticisms of the Pixel 4 at launch. The feature is supposed to help ensure your phone isn’t unlocked by people trying to open it while you are asleep. Google announced last October that it would roll out a feature to check whether your eyes are open “in the coming months.”

Apple has had a similar feature that requires open eyes in Face ID since it was introduced in 2017 as part of the iPhone X. It requires the owner of the device to have their eyes open, and they must be looking directly at their iPhone or iPad to unlock it.

Alongside the introduction of this key feature, this month’s Pixel 4 update also corrects issues for dropped Bluetooth audio input while on a call and addresses lag when opening the keyboard for some apps.