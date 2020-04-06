100 Thieves makes its entire apparel line available in Animal Crossing

Apparel drops from 100 Thieves, a lifestyle and esports organization, are notoriously hard to get in on. Whenever the company releases a new hoodie or jersey, it sells out almost immediately. But there’s a new way to get some 100 Thieves gear, and it’s not only easy, but cheap: download it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Today, the company released virtual versions of every single piece they’ve released to date, spanning three years. As with all user-created items in New Horizons, you can download the designs for free by entering the proper creator code; the codes for all the gear can be found here, organized by the year the items were first released in the real world.

As a thank you to all our fans who have shown us immense support these past years, we are releasing our entire apparel collection in Animal Crossing! #ACNH



We hope you enjoy these designs, tweet at us if you're using them! pic.twitter.com/JuVDTZlnz1 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 6, 2020

Of course, there’s nothing to stop users from making their own. The creation aspect is a huge part of New Horizons, and people have been making everything from team jerseys to band t-shirts. (I once spent an afternoon trying to recreate my favorite Toronto FC kit in the game, with less-than-ideal results.) But the sheer scale of 100 Thieves’ release is impressive. At the very least, it’ll give fans a chance to pick up some clothes they missed out on IRL — and without the big lines or price tag.