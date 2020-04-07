Dell accidentally leaks images of new XPS 15 and 17

When it comes to Windows laptops, Dell’s XPS 13 is the laptop to beat. But the XPS 15 and XPS 17 are exciting upcoming releases as well, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see them officially announced in the coming weeks. That’s because — if a new leak from a Reddit user is to be believed — Dell has accidentally leaked an image of the upcoming XPS 15 and XPS 17 on the Precision laptops section of its website.

We expected Dell to refresh the XPS 15 alongside its 13-inch counterpart, but this is also our first look at the larger XPS 17, which we’ve been hearing rumors about for almost a year.

The image appears to have been removed, but thankfully the eagle-eyed u/WesolyKubeczek took a screenshot. Take a look.

This is our first look at the XPS 17

The laptops on the right side appear to be the 2020 XPS 15 and XPS 17, while the bottom two appear to be upcoming additions to Dell’s Precision line. Look closely at the picture and you’ll see why: the laptop on the left (which is half open) has a numpad, which XPS models haven’t had in the past. The Precisions’ ports are also closer to the front of their chassis, while the 15’s and 17’s ports are at the rear (the XPS’s logic board is closer to the back of the device to accommodate its sizable battery). Plus, the Precisions are much thicker.

Regarding specific specs, the image doesn’t provide any shocking information, but it does confirm some things we already suspected. The most notable thing that’s missing is a single USB-A port on either of the XPS configurations in this picture, a choice that’s growing more common among high-end compact models (Dell already removed USB-A from the 2020 model of the 13). I also don’t see anything that looks like a Dell-proprietary power port, meaning these will likely charge exclusively by USB-C.

The photo does, however, show a full-size SD card slot on the 17, and what appear to be upward-firing speakers on both sides of the keyboards. The 15’s trackpad looks bigger than that of its predecessor, as do the arrow keys. And they both look pretty nice, with a (nearly) bezel-free design reminiscent of the powerhouse 13.

But what’s mostly exciting about this leak is that it indicates Dell is gearing up to officially announce these devices — so keep an eye out for that.