This photographer is taking lockdown portraits over FaceTime

Lockdown has disrupted everyone’s lives to varying degrees, and wedding photographers are some of the unluckier ones in terms of the impact on their careers — there aren’t any weddings happening, and even if there were it’d be unwise or impractical to attend. Yorkshire-based photographer Tim Dunk, however, has found a way to keep on taking portraits in self-isolation: FaceTime.

Writing in PetaPixel, Dunk describes the process, which involves making use of the Live Photo button that lets you snap an image during the call. Dunk works with the subjects to find or create good light within their homes, then edits the resulting shots in Lightroom. “The image quality is not going to be great,” he says. “Embrace it!”

Dunk says he’s done more than 50 shoots over FaceTime already, and is donating £10 ($12) from each shoot to The Trussell Trust, a UK food bank charity. You can see many more examples and book your own session here.