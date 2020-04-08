Amazon is temporarily extending its return policy due to the pandemic

Amazon is temporarily extending return windows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced today. If you live in the US or Canada, most items ordered on Amazon between March 1st and April 30th can be returned until May 31st, 2020.

Here’s Amazon’s full description of the new policies from its blog summarizing all of the company’s efforts to respond to the pandemic:

We’re temporarily extending return windows in light of the ongoing global health crisis. Most items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in the U.S. and Canada between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020, can now be returned until May 31, 2020. Items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, and the Netherlands between February 15, 2020, and April 30, 2020, can now be returned until May 31, 2020.

Amazon isn’t the first company to extend return windows due to the pandemic. Apple, which closed all of its US retail stores on March 14th, is allowing customers to return products until 14 days after its retail stores reopen. Apple’s stores remain closed.

Amazon is currently prioritizing shipping “high-priority” items such as household staples and medical supplies, and it says that some other products “may currently take longer to ship.”